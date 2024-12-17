RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind Basha buried amidst tight security

December 17, 2024  22:58
File image
The body of SA Basha, the mastermind of the 1998 serial bomb blasts that rocked Coimbatore, was taken in a procession amidst heavy police security and buried on Tuesday evening. 

The funeral procession commenced from his Rose Garden residence in South Ukkadam and the body was taken to the Hyder Ali Tippu Sultan Sunnath Jamaath Masjid at Flower Market for the final rites, police said. 

A large number of persons including some political party activists and Basha's family participated in the funeral procession which saw at least 1,500 police personnel including those from the Rapid Action Force, deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occurred. 

Basha, 84, had died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on December 16 evening. 

"He was on parole and not keeping well of late. He was admitted to a private hospital as his health deteriorated and died on Monday evening after being in prison for 35 years," said Indian National League party leader J Rahim. 

Basha and 16 others from Al-Umma had been serving life imprisonment in connection with the 1998 blasts. -- PTI
