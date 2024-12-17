BSE Sensex top losers today





Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,064.12 points or 1.30 percent to settle at 80,684.45.





During the day, it slumped 1,136.37 points or 1.39 percent to 80,612.20.





The NSE Nifty tumbled 332.25 points or 1.35 percent to 24,336.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, all firms ended in the red. Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped over 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by an across-the-board selloff amid cautious investors approach ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision.