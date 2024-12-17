Blast at Punjab police station, none hurt





The incident comes a fortnight after a hand grenade was lobbed at a police post in Nawanshahr.





An explosion was heard at the Islamabad police station around 3.15 am, according to locals. Initially, the Amritsar police claimed that no blast occurred on the police station premises.





However, in an official statement in the evening, the Punjab Police said "in the wake of the attack" on the Islamabad police station, director general of police Gaurav Yadav visited the city and ordered strict action against the perpetrators.





Yadav visited Amritsar a few hours after the incident was reported, according to the statement.





Chairing a high-level meeting here, the DGP emphasised the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the "attack". -- PTI

Officials said no one was injured in the "attack".