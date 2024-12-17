RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bahrain-bound aircraft returns to Cochin Airport after tyre trouble

December 17, 2024  12:49
A passenger aircraft that took off from the Cochin International Airport for Bahrain on Tuesday was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre, an airport source said.

The issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said. As a precautionary measure, the carrier was instructed to return to Cochin Airport to ensure passenger safety.

The source said preparations were underway to facilitate a safe landing. 
More details are awaited. -- PTI 
