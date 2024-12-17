RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Army, Manipur police recover five IEDs in Imphal

December 17, 2024  23:17
File image
File image
Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of explosives in the general area of Maphitel Ridge in Manipur's Imphal East district, the Indian Army and Manipur police on Tuesday launched a search operation and recovered five Improvised explosive devices, weighing 21.5 kilograms at multiple locations, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a release.  

As per the release, Eva, the explosive detection dog and bomb disposal squad of the Army played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of these IEDs.  

This critical recovery prevented a major threat saving innocent lives. 

The operation marks the synergy between the forces and is a significant achievement.  

The Army and local law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to thwart subversive activities in the state of Manipur, it added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast at Punjab police station, none hurt
LIVE! Blast at Punjab police station, none hurt

Simultaneous polls bills: BJP to probe absence of MPs
Simultaneous polls bills: BJP to probe absence of MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party is inquiring into the absence of its nearly 20 MPs from the Lok Sabha during the voting on Tuesday on the introduction of the bill for simultaneous elections.

Cold wave grips north, Srinagar shivers at -5.3 deg C
Cold wave grips north, Srinagar shivers at -5.3 deg C

A cold wave has gripped many parts of north and east India, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas experiencing below-freezing temperatures include Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Konibal, Qazigund,...

Rahul spells out his mantra for success in Australia
Rahul spells out his mantra for success in Australia

'You have to respect if the ball's moving, you have to give it to the fast bowlers and just soak in that pressure and wait for your time to score runs.'

Most Indian victims from Punjab in Georgia tragedy
Most Indian victims from Punjab in Georgia tragedy

On Monday the embassy confirmed the deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances