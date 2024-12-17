Army, Manipur police recover five IEDs in Imphal





As per the release, Eva, the explosive detection dog and bomb disposal squad of the Army played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of these IEDs.





This critical recovery prevented a major threat saving innocent lives.





The operation marks the synergy between the forces and is a significant achievement.





The Army and local law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to thwart subversive activities in the state of Manipur, it added. -- ANI

