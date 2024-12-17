6 killed, 10 injured as bus rams into dumper truck in Gujarat

Six persons were killed and nearly 10 others injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when the bus was on way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said.





The bus hit the dumper truck from behind.

Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured.





The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, he said.

The collision was so severe that the right side front portion of the bus was completely damaged, as per officials. -- PTI