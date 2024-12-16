RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Youtuber arrested for alleged pond explosion in Karnataka

December 16, 2024  23:28
image
A social media influencer was arrested for allegedly causing an explosion using sodium in an agricultural pond in the district, the police said on Monday.

NM Prathap, also known as Drone Prathap, was arrested on Friday evening after police received a video of the incident that he had uploaded to his YouTube channel, they said.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, showed the explosion occurring at Sree Rayara Brundavana farm in Janakaloti, Madhugiri taluk.

However, when questioned, 27-year-old Prathap claimed that it was a science experiment performed as part of a promotional video for his YouTube channel. 

He later deleted the video, a senior police officer said.

Based on the video, a case was registered against Prathap under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Prathap is a former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant.

After his arrest, Prathap was taken into police custody for three days. 

He was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in Maha town over message on Islam
LIVE! Tension in Maha town over message on Islam

India, China talks in Beijing on Dec 18 to restore ties
India, China talks in Beijing on Dec 18 to restore ties

According to informed sources, Doval will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday to attend the crucial talks, which were expected to provide a way forward for the two countries to normalise the relations.

Some agencies misinforming Centre: Manipur CM
Some agencies misinforming Centre: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has accused "some agencies with vested interests" of misleading the Centre about the ongoing crisis in the state, calling it an attempt to destabilize Manipur. He emphasized the need for unity among...

Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez
Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his country's soil will not be used against India's interests, addressing concerns over China's growing influence in Colombo. The two leaders...

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances