WPI inflation eases to 1.89% in November





According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the easing inflation reflects a moderation in price increases for food items and manufactured products. The overall WPI index decreased marginally by 0.06 per cent month-over-month, slipping from 156.1 in October to 156.0 in November 2024.

The annual inflation rate based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 1.89 per cent (provisional) for November 2024, compared to 2.36 per cent in October 2024 and 1.91 per cent in September 2024.