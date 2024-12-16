RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Villager killed as IED planted by Maoists explodes in Chhattisgarh

December 16, 2024  23:36
A 35-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, a police official said. 

The incident took place at around 10 am near Kosalnar village under Barsoor police station limits when Manaru Akali had gone to collect wood in the forest, the official said. 

"As per preliminary information, Akali accidently came in contact with the pressure IED triggering a blast that killed him instantly. A police team has rushed to spot for further probe," he added. -- PTI
