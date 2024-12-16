RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP police announce Rs 25K bounty on right-wing leader, 3 others in murder case

December 16, 2024  17:51
File image
File image
The Uttar Pradesh police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of four accused, including a local right-wing leader, in connection with the daylight murder of a youth in Shajahanpur earlier this month, officials said on Monday. 

Notices were earlier pasted at their residences, urging them to surrender, the police said. 

Superintendent of police Rajesh S said that on December 2, Ayush Gupta (25) was shot dead following an argument at the Ramleela Ground in the cantonment area. 

A murder case was registered against 13 named suspects along with unidentified individuals. 

Subsequently, 11 suspects, including nine named and two identified during probe, were arrested and sent to jail. 

Swapnil Sharma, who remains at large, was among the four accused who didn't surrender despite being issued notices on Saturday, the SP said. 

The notices required the accused to appear at the police station by Sunday. Sharma is a former district president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. 

"After they did not turn themselves in, a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced for the arrest of Swapnil Sharma, Anuj Singh, Shekhar Maurya, and Anmol Saxena. Information about the informer will be kept confidential," the officer said. 

"Our teams are conducting continuous raids. We will apprehend the remaining accused soon," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Show how EVMs are hacked: TMC differs from Cong
LIVE! Show how EVMs are hacked: TMC differs from Cong

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet
Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment at not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. He stated he would decide his future course after consulting with his...

Priyanka Gandhi carries 'Palestine' bag to Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi carries 'Palestine' bag to Parliament

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

Know about the disease that killed Zakir Hussain
Know about the disease that killed Zakir Hussain

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the condition that led to the death of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, is an extremely debilitating disease -- a virtual death sentence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances