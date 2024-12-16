TMC condemns minister Firhad Hakim's remark on Muslim percentage





A controversy erupted after a purported video surfaced on Saturday of Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata and the state's urban development and municipal affairs minister, addressing a gathering of minority students.





In the speech, Hakim reportedly said, "In West Bengal, we (Muslims) are 33 per cent and nationwide, we are 17 percent."





Advocating that minorities should strive to reach a position where they can assert themselves more forcefully and their call for justice is acknowledged, Hakim had said, "We may be minorities numerically, but by Allah's grace, we can become so powerful that we will not need to hold candlelight rallies for justice. We will be in a position where we will become the majority in the true sense of empowerment." -- PTI

Amid criticism over a controversial remark of senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on the Muslim percentage in the population, the ruling party in the state on Monday distanced itself from his statements and condemned them.