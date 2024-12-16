RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Time to make alu mattar, food prices fall

December 16, 2024  12:33
Wholesale price inflation eased to 1.89 per cent in November, as prices of food items, especially vegetables turned cheaper, as per the government data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024. It was 0.39 per cent in November, last year. As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October. 

The decline was led by a dip in vegetable inflation which stood at 28.57 per cent, as against 63.04 per cent in October. Inflation in potato, however, continued to be high at 82.79 per cent, while in onion it fell sharply to 2.85 per cent in November.
