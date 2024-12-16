RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tiger found dead in MP's Pench reserve; territorial fight suspected

December 16, 2024  22:15
File image
A tiger in the 2-3 year age group was found dead on Monday morning in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said.   

It may have died in a territorial fight, Pench Tiger Reserve's deputy director Rajneesh Singh said. 

"The carcass was discovered by a patrolling team in West Khamreet beat under Mowgli Sanctuary in Kurai after smell of rotting flesh pervaded the area. Traces of bleeding were found at the spot. A dog squad searched the area and no sign of poaching was found," he said. 

"The teeth marks of another tiger were found on the carcass. It is suspected the tiger died in a territorial fight with another big cat. All the body parts are intact. The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol," Singh added. -- PTI
