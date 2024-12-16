Thank you for the music, Ustadji





The family said in its statement, "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."





In a career spanning six decades, Hussain worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes but it was his 1973 project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical music and elements of jazz in a hitherto-unknown fusion.





Starting at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India's iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma, in his career. His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.





Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th awards ceremony earlier this year.





The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.





As news of Hussain's passing spread, messages of condolence poured in on social media. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his "immense humility, approachable nature".





"One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakir ji was known for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves," Kej said in a post on X.





"He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," he added. American drummer Nate Smith thanked Hussain for "all of the music you gave us".

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and their daughters -- Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.