Style and substance

Style and substanceDecember 16, 2024 16:16
In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.
The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.