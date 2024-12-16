RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Style and substance

December 16, 2024
In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it. 

The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.
