SL president given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

December 16, 2024  11:23
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, the second day of his state visit to India.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Dissanayake inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake introduced each other to their respective ministers, diplomats, and officers.

The Sri Lankan President is on a state visit to India from December 15 to December 17.This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sri Lankan President was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Delhi.

Following his arrival, President Dissanayake also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said, "During my official visit to India, I had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval. Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations."

Jaishankar, during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday, highlighted the island nation's prominent role in India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. -- ANI
