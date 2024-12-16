RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Show how EVMs are hacked: TMC differs from Cong

December 16, 2024  17:12
With the Opposition raising questions on the reliability of the Electronic Voting Machines, Trinamool Congress MP and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday differed with the Congress on the issue.

He termed the allegations as "just random statements" and demanded that people making such allegations should demonstrate how the EVMs can be "hacked".

"The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation," he said.

"If still someone feels that EVMs can be hacked, then they should meet the Election Commission and show how EVMs can be hacked. Nothing can be done by just making random statements," the TMC MP added.
