Rupee falls 9 paise to all-time low of 84.89 against US dollar

December 16, 2024  20:15
image
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low level of 84.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, dragged down by a negative trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on weak domestic markets and rising US bond yields. 

However, a soft US dollar cushioned the downside. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.83 and touched 84.89 against the greenback during intraday trade. 

The unit finally ended the session 9 paise down at 84.89 (provisional) against the dollar. 

On Friday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low level and settled with a gain of 8 paise at 84.80 against the US dollar. 

The unit's previous all-time low level was recorded on December 12 when it closed at 84.88 against dollar. -- PTI
