President, PM pay tributes on Vijay Diwas today

December 16, 2024  09:46
A wreath being laid at the National War Memorial
A wreath being laid at the National War Memorial
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth lays wreath at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The day is celebrated every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. 

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and said the country remembered their ultimate sacrifice, whose stories inspired every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas to mark the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. 

 Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us."
