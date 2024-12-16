RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Photo of Pak surrendering before India removed'

December 16, 2024  15:53
image
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed in Lok Saba that a photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India has been removed from the Army headquarters.

In her Zero Hour reference, Priyanka Gandhi said the picture has been removed on Monday, which also happens to be Vijay Diwas. 

"Today, that picture has been removed from the Army headquarters where the Pakistan Army is surrendering before the Indian Army," she said. 

The Wayanad MP remembered the role of soldiers and martyrs who fought the war of 1971 between India and Pakistan. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war also resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh. 
-- PTI


Image: Lieutenant General A A K Niazi, the Pakistan army commander in East Pakistan, signs the Instrument of Surrender before Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, December 16, 1971. 

LIVE! 'How is saying 'Jai Shri Ram' in mosque an offence?'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet
'Conduct Of Elections Has Become Suspicious'
PIX: India's top order flops as Australia dominate
