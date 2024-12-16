RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Past RSS leaders were against Constitution: Kharge

December 16, 2024  14:27
image
Debates of Constituent Assembly show that erstwhile leaders of RSS were against the Constitution, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

Participating in discussion on "Glorious Journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India", Kharge said BJP has been giving 'jumlas' to befool people of the country and blaming the Congress instead. He said it is clear from debates of Constituent Assembly that erstwhile leaders of RSS were against the Constitution. 

"Those who hated the flag, Ashok Chakra and the Constitution are today teaching lessons to us on the Constitution," Kharge said. He also said BJP is against reservation that is why they are against cast census. PTI
