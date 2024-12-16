RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Notice to Bansuri Swaraj in Satyendra Jain's defamation case

December 16, 2024  21:09
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj
A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj on a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal directed Swaraj to file her response to Jain's complaint by December 20, when the court will hear the matter further. 

"Issue notice to proposed accused...for December 20, 2024," the judge said. 

Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people. 

The former Delhi minister alleged Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house. 

She also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, he claimed. 

Jain said Swaraj made the remarks to defame him and to gain undue political advantage, according to the complaint. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Notice to Bansuri Swaraj in Jain's defamation case
LIVE! Notice to Bansuri Swaraj in Jain's defamation case

Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez
Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his country's soil will not be used against India's interests, addressing concerns over China's growing influence in Colombo. The two leaders...

TMC disowns Hakim's Muslim population remark
TMC disowns Hakim's Muslim population remark

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from controversial remarks made by its senior leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim regarding the Muslim percentage in the population. Hakim, in a speech, had claimed that Muslims...

Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple

Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, which was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years. The temple, which houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, was...

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances