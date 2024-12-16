Notice to Bansuri Swaraj in Satyendra Jain's defamation case





Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal directed Swaraj to file her response to Jain's complaint by December 20, when the court will hear the matter further.





"Issue notice to proposed accused...for December 20, 2024," the judge said.





Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people.





The former Delhi minister alleged Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house.





She also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, he claimed.





Jain said Swaraj made the remarks to defame him and to gain undue political advantage, according to the complaint. -- PTI

