RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NCERT slashes textbook prices for classes 9-12 by 20% for next year

December 16, 2024  18:02
File image
File image
The National Council of Educational Research and Training on Monday announced a 20 percent reduction in textbook prices for classes 9 to 12, effective from the upcoming academic year.  

This was announced by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an event in New Delhi.  

Speaking at an event, Saklani said this is the first time that the price of textbooks has been significantly reduced.  

"This year, NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country," Saklani said.  

"All textbooks of grades 9-12 for the next academic year shall be retailed by NCERT at 20 percent lower price than the existing price. This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT," he added.  

Meanwhile, the textbooks for grades 1-8 will continue to be retailed at Rs 65 per copy.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 642 online gaming cos under lens over tax evasion
LIVE! 642 online gaming cos under lens over tax evasion

Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple

Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, which was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years. The temple, which houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, was...

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

Jaipur coaching centre sealed after students fall sick
Jaipur coaching centre sealed after students fall sick

A coaching institute in Jaipur was sealed after several students fainted during a class, prompting calls for action against those responsible and a shift of such institutions to a designated "Coaching Hub". The incident, which saw...

Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack

In response, the visitors were 51/4 on a rain-hit third day with questions being raised about batters' technique and the quality of bowling, save for Bumrah.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances