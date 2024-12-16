More than 5 kg of heroin seized near LoC in J-K; 5 held





The seizure of heroin, worth crores of rupees in the international market, from the Nowshera sector thwarted an attempt by the drug peddlers to smuggle the contraband from across the border, they said.





Sajan Kumar, 25 and Subash Chander, 36, were arrested with 5.3 kg of heroin during a joint operation conducted by the Army and the police in the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti late Sunday, an officer said.





Senior superintendent of police (Rajouri) Gaurav Sikarwar said the seizure was made near Makri Bhawani.





The peddlers were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.





In another operation, he said two more drug peddlers -- Vaneet Sayal and Sourav Kumar were arrested with 11 grams of heroin in their possession during checking at Salani, he said.





Sikarwar said another peddler Mohd Yousuf was arrested, while his associate managed his escape during a check near Children's park in the town.





A total of 689 strips of tapentadol tablets (6890 tablets), 36 strips of pregabalin tablets (540 tablets) and six strips of tramadol tablets (60 tablets) were recovered from the peddler. -- PTI

