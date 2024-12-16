RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Migrant workers from Bihar shot dead in Manipur

December 16, 2024  08:40
image
Two youths from Bihar, who were working as migrant workers in Manipur were shot dead in the state's Kakching district on Sunday.

The deceased -- Dasharat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18) were residents of Rajwahi village of Bihar's Gopalganj district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the 'act of terrorism' and expressed condolences to the grieving family.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

'I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families,' said the CM in a post on X.

He further mentioned the 'possibility' of the act being a 'larger conspiracy to destabilise the state'.

'In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity,' he added.

The chief minister said that the case could be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if needed.

'An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible. If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry,' Biren Singh further stated.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directed officials to provide benefits as per rules to the family of the deceased and also to make necessary arrangements to have the two people transported to their native village.

Kumar also condemned the killing of the people on Sunday, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the families.

'I am deeply saddened by the killing of Laxman Kumar Ji and Dashrath Kumar Ji, residents of Gopalganj district of Bihar, in the riotous violence in Manipur. This incident is very sad. Deep condolences to the families of the deceased,' he said in a post.

Earlier, the Gopalganj district office had informed that the post-mortem of the two deceased was done in a hospital in Imphal, and their families were also contacted immediately.

"The district administration is in constant touch with the concerned officials of Manipur to bring the bodies of the deceased and provide other assistance," the statement read.

"The district administration is providing all possible assistance to the family members of the deceased as per the provisions," it added.  -- ANI
