RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Meet Rudrakshwale Baba

December 16, 2024  10:00
image
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 'Rudrakshwale Baba' Gitanand Giri who is in the city for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, says, "This is my 'tapasya' of 12 years. 'Rudraksh' is dear to Lord Shiv. I started from Allahabad Ardha Kumbh Mela and it will culminate in the upcoming Ardha Kumbh Mela. 6 more years remain. I started from when this weighed 11 kg, today it weighs 45 kg, I had taken the pledge for 1.25 lakh 'rudraksh' -- which comes in 925 malas. My 'tapasya' is in the interest of nation and Sanatana."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Rain halts play again at Gabba
3rd Test Updates: Rain halts play again at Gabba

LIVE! President, PM pay tributes on Vijay Diwas today
LIVE! President, PM pay tributes on Vijay Diwas today

PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3
PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3

Mitchell Starc picked up two early wickets to leave India in trouble on Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India.

Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away
Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.

When Zakir Hussain beat BigB to be voted 'sexiest man'
When Zakir Hussain beat BigB to be voted 'sexiest man'

Zakir Hussain was the maestro of tabla, percussionist, composer and even actor -- a legend who was India's very own and yet belonged to the world.Hussain died from 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', a lung disease, in a San Francisco...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances