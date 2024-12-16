Meet Rudrakshwale Baba

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 'Rudrakshwale Baba' Gitanand Giri who is in the city for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, says, "This is my 'tapasya' of 12 years. 'Rudraksh' is dear to Lord Shiv. I started from Allahabad Ardha Kumbh Mela and it will culminate in the upcoming Ardha Kumbh Mela. 6 more years remain. I started from when this weighed 11 kg, today it weighs 45 kg, I had taken the pledge for 1.25 lakh 'rudraksh' -- which comes in 925 malas. My 'tapasya' is in the interest of nation and Sanatana."