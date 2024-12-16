Man gets dragged by car after thumb caught in door





The incident happened near a check dam at Koodal Kadavu in Mananthavady in Wayanad on December 15 evening, and the visuals were aired by television channels today.





According to police, Mathan, hailing from the Chemmadu settlement, suffered injuries in his hands, hips, and legs after being dragged along the road by the occupants of the car, who were suspected to be tourists who came here to see the check dam.





"As per the information we received, some arguments cropped up between two gangs of tourists who visited the area on Sunday. Local people, including Mathan, tried to intervene in the issue, but finally ended up with him being subjected to this cruelty," a police officer said.





The 49-year-old tribal man's thumb got caught in the car door, and those inside the vehicle dragged him along the road for nearly half a kilometre despite repeated cries to stop it, an eyewitness said. There were at least four men inside the car, and they managed to flee the area, he said, adding that Mathan was later shifted to a nearby hospital.





Mananthavady police registered a case into the incident under various sections of the BNS, including Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). -- PTI

