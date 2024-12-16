RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kerala teenager held for circulating fake holiday notice in collector's name

December 16, 2024  19:52
File image
A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly circulating a fake message in the name of the district collector of Malappuram in Kerala.

The 17-year-old, a native of Vairamkode in Thirunavaya, was summoned to the district Cyber Crime police office along with his parents. 

Later, he was released after receiving the necessary advice, according to an official statement on Monday.

Due to heavy rains, the district collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, except professional colleges, in Malappuram on December 3.

However, a fake message, mimicking the official notification, was circulated just before the actual announcement.

The culprit was identified after a detailed search by the cyber police across social media platforms, the statement added. -- PTI
