IndiGo to connect 4 more US cities through Turkish Airlines codeshare





Apart from Houston and Atlanta, the codeshare connecting flights will be available for Miami and Los Angeles through Istanbul from December 18.





"This expansion of IndiGo's codeshare network in partnership with Turkish Airlines now links to nine destinations across the USA," IndiGo said in a release on Monday.





Codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to various destinations.





Other cities connected through the codeshare partnership are New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.





IndiGo also has a codeshare partnership with American Airlines that connects to two US cities -- New York and Seattle.





In the release, IndiGo said its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines will expand to a total of 43 destinations. -- PTI

