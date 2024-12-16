RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

IndiGo to connect 4 more US cities through Turkish Airlines codeshare

December 16, 2024  21:52
File image
File image
IndiGo will connect four more US cities, including Houston and Atlanta, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Apart from Houston and Atlanta, the codeshare connecting flights will be available for Miami and Los Angeles through Istanbul from December 18.

"This expansion of IndiGo's codeshare network in partnership with Turkish Airlines now links to nine destinations across the USA," IndiGo said in a release on Monday.

Codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to various destinations.

Other cities connected through the codeshare partnership are New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

IndiGo also has a codeshare partnership with American Airlines that connects to two US cities -- New York and Seattle.

In the release, IndiGo said its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines will expand to a total of 43 destinations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, China to hold talks in Beijing on Dec 18
LIVE! India, China to hold talks in Beijing on Dec 18

Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez
Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his country's soil will not be used against India's interests, addressing concerns over China's growing influence in Colombo. The two leaders...

TMC disowns Hakim's Muslim population remark
TMC disowns Hakim's Muslim population remark

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from controversial remarks made by its senior leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim regarding the Muslim percentage in the population. Hakim, in a speech, had claimed that Muslims...

Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple
Damaged idols found in well of reopened Sambhal temple

Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India, which was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years. The temple, which houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, was...

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances