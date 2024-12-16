India, China to hold talks in Beijing on Dec 18





As agreed, director of the office of the central commission for foreign affairs Wang Yi and India's national security adviser Ajit Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of special representatives for the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing on December 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced in Beijing on Monday.





According to informed sources, Doval will arrive here on Tuesday to attend the crucial talks, which were expected to provide a way forward for the two countries to normalise the relations.





Constituted in 2003 to comprehensively address the vexed dispute of the India-China border spanning to 3488 km, the SRs mechanism over the years met 22 times.





The SRs meeting would take place after a gap of five years. The last meeting was held in 2019. -- PTI

