Historian asks Rahul to return Nehru-Edwina letters





Those documents were removed from the library in 2008 at the behest of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the UPA rule, Kadri alleged. The Ahmedabad-based historian is a member of the New Delhi-based Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, which was known as the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in the past.





Talking to reporters on Monday, Kadri said he sent an email to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, after a similar request to his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi yielded no response.





"In 2008, 51 cartons which were part of the Nehru collection in the library were removed on the orders of Sonia Gandhi. These documents were originally part of a collection of Nehru papers, containing both official and personal correspondence of our former PM. These documents are now missing from that collection," he claimed.





Kadri said that in September this year, he sent an email to Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to either return those documents to the library or give it permission to scan those original papers.





He claimed the documents which were removed from the library included letters exchanged between Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten, wife of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last British viceroy to India. Letters written to Nehru by India's former home minister Govind Ballabh Pant and socialist stalwart Jayaprakash Narayan were also part of the collection, he said.





"When there was no response from Sonia Gandhi, I sent an email to Rahul Gandhi to help the library in getting back those very important documents. These letters are national treasures and our heritage. It must be available to scholars and researchers. We all must know what was there in the correspondence between those leaders," said Kadri.

Historian Rizwan Kadri has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to help the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society in getting back some important documents related to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.