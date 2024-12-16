Delhi shivers at 4.1 deg C, air quality 'very poor'





This is the fourth time in December when the minimum temperature dropped below 5 degrees Celsius, with cold wave conditions observed in Pusa, according to the India meteorological department.





The maximum temperature in the city settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, with the weather department forecasting cold wave conditions ahead.





Temperatures dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius at Pusa. Humidity levels fluctuated between 100 and 66 percent during the day.





The weather department has forecast cold wave conditions on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.





Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 379 (very poor) at 4 pm on Monday, up from 294 in the poor category on Sunday.





According to CPCB data, this is the second time this month that the air quality has been in the very poor category on December 8. -- PTI

