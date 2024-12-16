RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Actor Mohan Babu deposits weapon with Andhra police after FIR

December 16, 2024  22:29
 Former Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Mohan Babu has deposited his licensed weapon with the Andhra Pradesh police, the police on Monday said.

The police had previously issued a notice to the actor to surrender his weapon after cases were registered against him and his son Manoj in connection with family disputes.

Rachakonda commissioner of police G Sudheer Babu said during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Mohan Babu possesses two licensed weapons, including a pistol. 

However, the licenses for these weapons were not issued under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

"In view of the registration of the cases, the police had issued a notice for him to surrender the weapons. Accordingly, he has deposited one of the weapons at a police station in Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh," the police official told reporters.

The official further stated that they would act according to the law in connection with the cases, emphasising that there was no delay in taking action against the veteran actor.

He mentioned that the high court had granted Mohan Babu exemption from appearing before the police until December 24, after a notice was served to him. 

The official added that three FIRs have been registered concerning the family disputes involving Mohan Babu. -- PTI
