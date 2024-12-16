RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


7 persons killed, 6 injured in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

December 16, 2024  22:55
Seven persons were killed and six others injured when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Monday. 

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

The accident occurred under the Daundi police station area late on Sunday night when the victims, natives of the Gunderdehi area in the district, were returning from a family function, they said.

"The vehicle collided head-on with the truck. Of the 13 occupants of the SUV, six died on the spot, while seven others suffered serious injuries," a police official in Raipur said.

The injured, including five women and a child, were shifted to a local community health centre and later referred to Rajnandgaon district hospital, the official said.

One of the injured persons died during treatment, he said. -- PTI
