642 online gaming cos under lens over tax evasion

December 16, 2024  18:07
As many as 642 offshore entities offering online money gaming have been identified till date for investigation on potential tax evasion, by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The offshore online gaming entities which have been found non-responsive and non-cooperative during the investigation, have been informed to the ministry of electronics and IT to block their websites/URLs as per provisions of Section 14A(3) of the IGST Act, 2017.

"DGGI does not have any reciprocal arrangements with foreign governments. However, 642 offshore entities providing online money gaming/betting/gambling have been identified till date for investigation," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha. -- PTI
