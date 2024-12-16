RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


4 operatives of terrorist Arsh Dalla held in Punjab

December 16, 2024  19:36
Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla/File image
The Punjab police on Monday said it has arrested four operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla and another foreign based-handler and recovered three pistols along with 16 cartridges from their possession. 

The arrested have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Navjot Singh alias Nishu, both residents of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib and currently staying at a rental accommodation in Kharar; Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhadson in Patiala; and Vipanpreet Singh, a resident of Faridkot, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav. 

The accused confessed to have opened fire at the car accessories showroom in Phase 11, Mohali, on the intervening night of December 1 and 2 this year with an intention to intimidate the shop owner and extort money from him as directed by their foreign-based handler identified as Daljit Singh alias Ninda, said Yadav. 

Ninda is a history sheeter, who fled to the US on a passport with fake particulars, said the DGP, adding he is associated with the radicalised US-based gangster. 

The module linked with Dalla was planning to execute more crimes in Punjab at his behest, said Yadav. -- PTI
