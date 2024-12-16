RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


13 Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

December 16, 2024  21:27
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
Thirteen Maoists were arrested and explosives were seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Monday.   

Six of them were held by the CRPF and local police from Murkam village in Chintalnar on Friday, the official said. 

"Of the six, Madvi Bhima is RPC Panch Committee president of the outlawed Maoist movement. Ultra Madkam Baji Rao is a local organisation squad member under the Maoists' Jagargunda area committee. He was carrying a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head," he said. 

"We seized 22 gelatin rods, 20 empty detonators, 20 wooden spike holes, 12 spike holes, 10 detonators, 4 pencil shells, a tiffin and pipe bomb from them. Seven others were held on Friday from a forest near Timmapuram village," he added. -- PTI
