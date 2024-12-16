RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


11 Indians found dead at Georgia's restaurant

December 16, 2024  23:52
Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, the Indian mission in Tbilisi said on Monday.

Georgia's ministry of internal affairs said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. 

All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said that it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gaudauri and extended its deepest condolences to their families.

"The embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the mission said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the mission had said that all 12 victims were Indian nationals.

It is learnt that the victims were employees of an Indian restaurant 'Haveli' in Gudauri. -- PTI
