Zakir Hussain's nephew refutes reports of death, appeals to pray for his health





"I am Zakir Hussain's nephew and he has not passed away," he said.





Ameer posted an image of his mother and uncle Hussain on Instagram.





"Thinking about my Mamu, Zakir uncle. Praying for him and for his good health. Here with my Mother, Zakir Mamu's elder sister," Ameer posted on Instagram.

