RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Zakir Hussain's nephew refutes reports of death, appeals to pray for his health

December 15, 2024  23:54
The image shared by Zakir Hussain's nephew on Instagram/Courtesy Ameer/Instagram
The image shared by Zakir Hussain's nephew on Instagram/Courtesy Ameer/Instagram
Refuting the reports of Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's death, his nephew Ameer Aulia appealed to the people to pray for his health. 

"I am Zakir Hussain's nephew and he has not passed away," he said. 

Ameer posted an image of his mother and uncle Hussain on Instagram.   

"Thinking about my Mamu, Zakir uncle. Praying for him and for his good health. Here with my Mother, Zakir Mamu's elder sister," Ameer posted on Instagram.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Portfolio allocation to new ministers soon: Fadnavis
LIVE! Portfolio allocation to new ministers soon: Fadnavis

3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400
3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400

India's batters will need to fire on all cylinders when they come out to bat and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lists key strategies the visitors will need to adopt to claw back into the game.

HC judge may face SC collegium over VHP event speech
HC judge may face SC collegium over VHP event speech

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, an Allahabad High Court judge, is set to appear before the Supreme Court Collegium to explain his controversial statements made at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) function. The Supreme Court has sought a report...

ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple
ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple

The Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has reopened after being locked for 45 years following communal riots. The district administration has requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct carbon dating of...

Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor
Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor

Four members of a gang have been arrested for kidnapping actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from the Delhi airport and holding him hostage in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The gang was also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances