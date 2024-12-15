VHP event statements: Justice Shekhar may appear before SC collegium





The top court on December 10 took note of news reports over the statements and sought a report from the Allahabad high court on the entire issue.





"The Supreme Court has taken note of newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the high court of judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the high court and the matter is under consideration," an official statement had said.





As per the established practices, the judge, against whom a report is sought by the apex court collegium on any controversial issue from the high court concerned, is given an opportunity to put forth his or her version before the top court collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India.





Apex court sources said the Allahabad high court judge is likely to be asked to appear and put forth his version as per established practices. -- PTI

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who purportedly made controversial statements at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function, is likely to appear before the Supreme Court collegium soon to explain his stand on the controversy.