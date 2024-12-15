Two Odisha sisters trampled to death by wild elephant in sleep





The incident happened in Kantapalli village in Tamada range of Bonai forest division, they said.





The deceased were identified as Samiya Munda (12) and her sister Chandni Munda (3), they added.





The two girls were sleeping when the elephant attacked their kuchcha house and brought down a portion of it.





When the adults saw the elephant, they fled, but the girls, who were asleep, were left behind amid the commotion.





The tusker trampled the girls to death, officials said.





Divisional forest officer Lalit Patra said, "We are keeping a close eye on the elephant as it is roaming in the area. It is a lone tusker, which probably separated from its herd."





The elephant has a radio collar but could not be tracked as the service provider of the GSM SIM card in it does not have network in the area, he said.





The government would provide compensation to the family members of the deceased, he added. -- PTI

