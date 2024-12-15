RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Two Odisha sisters trampled to death by wild elephant in sleep

December 15, 2024  19:48
File image
File image
Two sisters were trampled to death by a wild elephant after it attacked their house in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Sunday, officials said. 

The incident happened in Kantapalli village in Tamada range of Bonai forest division, they said. 

The deceased were identified as Samiya Munda (12) and her sister Chandni Munda (3), they added. 

The two girls were sleeping when the elephant attacked their kuchcha house and brought down a portion of it. 

When the adults saw the elephant, they fled, but the girls, who were asleep, were left behind amid the commotion. 

The tusker trampled the girls to death, officials said. 

Divisional forest officer Lalit Patra said, "We are keeping a close eye on the elephant as it is roaming in the area. It is a lone tusker, which probably separated from its herd." 

The elephant has a radio collar but could not be tracked as the service provider of the GSM SIM card in it does not have network in the area, he said. 

The government would provide compensation to the family members of the deceased, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple
LIVE! ASI roped in for carbon dating of Sambhal temple

3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400
3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400

India's batters will need to fire on all cylinders when they come out to bat and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lists key strategies the visitors will need to adopt to claw back into the game.

Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11
Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11

The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42. The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv...

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress
If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the Congress party's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), echoing the BJP's stance that questioning the machines' integrity is only acceptable when losing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances