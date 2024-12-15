RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Those left out in cabinet expansion to also get chance later: Ajit Pawar

December 15, 2024  21:05
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the ruling Mahayuti will also give a chance to other legislators, who have not found a place in the current ministry, during this government's tenure.                 

"We will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years," NCP leader Pawar said addressing a gathering of his party workers in Nagpur before the cabinet expansion.

Everybody wants to become a minister and deserves an opportunity, but the ministerial berths are limited, he pointed out.

The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded in Nagpur on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.

In the expansion, the Bharatiya Janata Party got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Among the prominent leaders left out of the ministry include NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister. -- PTI
