Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain admitted to ICU in US hospital

December 15, 2024  19:28
image
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday. 

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain. 

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said. 

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia said. -- PTI
