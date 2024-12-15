'Pushpa 2: The Rule' collects Rs 1,292 cr at box office in 10 days





Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.





Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.





Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the latest box office update on its official X handle along with the poster of the film which read, "Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. Rs 1292 crore gross worldwide 10 days."





The caption of the post stated: "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa. "Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulp @NavinNooli @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @AAFilmsIndia @Ags_production @E4Emovies @NCinemasbly @MythriRelease @TSeries @Fanizm_Official @shreyasgroup @lifeindistrict."





Earlier in the day, the makers said the Hindi dubbed collection of Pushpa 2 stands at Rs 507.50 crore, making it "the fastest film in Hindi" to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.





The box office update comes a day after lead star Allu Arjun was released on Saturday morning from a jail in Hyderabad where he spent the night upon being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of Pushpa 2. -- PTI

Allu Arjun-starrerhas amassed Rs 1,292 crore at the box office in just 10 days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.