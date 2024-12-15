RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Punjab DGP, Central govt representative, meet farmer leader Dallewal

December 15, 2024  13:33
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav accompanied by director in the ministry of home affairs Mayank Mishra on Sunday met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept the demands of farmers, and enquired about his health. 

The 70-year-old Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops. 

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We came to enquire about the health of Dallewal." 

Government of India's representative Mayank Mishra was specially sent here, he added. 

Deputy inspector general of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh and Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav were also present during the meeting at Khanauri border point. 

Before reaching the protest site at the Khanauri border point, Yadav held a meeting with farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, Kaka Singh Kotda and other leaders. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Aus end day on top with 405-7
3rd Test Updates: Aus end day on top with 405-7

LIVE! Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists
LIVE! Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists

Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque
Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque

Weeks after violent clashes over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, the district administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has launched a campaign against encroachments and illegal power theft in the area around the...

Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar
Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, in his latest book, argues that Pranab Mukherjee should have been made Prime Minister in 2012 instead of Manmohan Singh, who was then recovering from health issues. Aiyar believes this would...

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances