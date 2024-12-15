Punjab DGP, Central govt representative, meet farmer leader Dallewal





The 70-year-old Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.





Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We came to enquire about the health of Dallewal."





Government of India's representative Mayank Mishra was specially sent here, he added.





Deputy inspector general of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh and Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav were also present during the meeting at Khanauri border point.





Before reaching the protest site at the Khanauri border point, Yadav held a meeting with farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, Kaka Singh Kotda and other leaders. -- PTI

