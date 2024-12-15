RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Portfolio allocation to new ministers soon: Fadnavis

December 15, 2024  21:28
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that portfolios will be allocated to new ministers in the next two to three days. 

Addressing a press conference after 39 legislators of Mahayuti took oath as ministers as part of the expansion of the cabinet on the eve of the winter session of the legislature, Fadnavis said Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure. 

While Fadnavis didn't mention any timeline, deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress. 

Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also. 

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will start working towards developing Maharashtra. 

"We have decided on the portfolio allocation and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said. 

He slammed the Opposition MVA for terming the Mahayuti government as a "government of EVM". -- PTI
