Jamia shuts classes, library on anti-CAA protest anniversary

December 15, 2024  19:02
File image
Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes and shut its library and canteen on Sunday, the day a student outfit planned to observe a remembrance event marking the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests and alleged police brutality on campus. 

The Left-backed All India Students' Association alleged that the university administration's decision was aimed at preventing students from participating in the event. 

Videos circulating online showed students raising slogans such as "Delhi Police Go Back" to protest the heavy deployment of police personnel outside the campus. 

Students claimed that entry and exit from the campus were restricted, with those inside not allowed to leave and others barred from entering. 

The administration issued three circulars late Saturday night, stating that classes, the canteen and the library would remain closed from 1 pm due to "maintenance work." 

A section of students questioned the timing of the notice, particularly with exams approaching, and alleged that it was an attempt to suppress their right to peaceful protest. 

A statement from AISA criticised the administration and police for what it called a "nexus" to stifle dissent. 

"The university administration has shut down the campus completely and stationed police inside and outside to prevent any activity around the area," it said "On 15th December 2019, the Delhi Police injured our friends, vandalised our campus, and treated us like terrorists. Today, they are refusing to even let us remember that day of horror," AISA said. 

There was no immediate response from the university administration on the allegations. -- PTI
