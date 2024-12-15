RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Himanta alleges Soros links with Assam MP

December 15, 2024  18:30
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged on Sunday that an MP from the state has links with US-based billionaire George Soros, amid the BJP's charge against the Congress central leadership of conniving with the investor to destabilise the country. 

Sarma, however, did not mention the name or party of the MP. 

"An Assam MP also has links with George Soros. I don't want to get into this controversy," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the Congress-Soros issue. 

To a question whether the MP in question had won his election with financial help from the US investor, the CM said, "I cannot comment on it as I have no evidence. Anyway, I am not much interested in this matter."    

He added that the journalists themselves can find out about the links between Soros and the state MP. 

On the Prime Minister's speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday, Sarma said, "(Narendra) Modi ji has totally exposed the Congress... The fact that the Congress members could sit and hear him out was a big thing, it shows how shameless they are."  -- PTI
