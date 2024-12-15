RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists

December 15, 2024  13:27
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a function in Raipur on Sunday/ANI on X
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Maoists to give up arms, join the mainstream and contribute in development. 

As many as 287 Maoists were neutralised, 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered in Chhattisgarh in last one year, said the Union home minister. 

The Chhattisgarh police along with other security forces of country have put last nail in the coffin of Maoists in last one year, said Shah. 

More details soon. -- PTI
