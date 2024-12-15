Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists





As many as 287 Maoists were neutralised, 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered in Chhattisgarh in last one year, said the Union home minister.





The Chhattisgarh police along with other security forces of country have put last nail in the coffin of Maoists in last one year, said Shah.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Maoists to give up arms, join the mainstream and contribute in development.