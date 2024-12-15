RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to world chess champion D Gukesh

December 15, 2024  14:17
Diljit Dosanjh/File image
Diljit Dosanjh/File image
Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to D Gukesh, praising the newly crowned world chess champion for turning his dream into a reality. 

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren from China. 

Diljit, who performed a show in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, shared a video from his speech on his official Instagram page. 

"Tonight's concert is dedicated to the world chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the world champion," the actor-singer said in the clip. 

At the concert, Diljit also recreated Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's signature pose from his blockbuster film franchise Pushpa

The 40-year-old singer asked the audience if they had seen Pushpa 2: The Rule, the recently released sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise

"Did you watch the film Pushpa? I seen the first film, but haven't watched the second part yet. There is this famous dialogue Jhukega nahi saala. Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jeeja jhuk jayega?" he quipped, referencing Arjun's popular catchphrase from the movie. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Aus end day on top with 405-7
3rd Test Updates: Aus end day on top with 405-7

LIVE! Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists
LIVE! Give up arms and join mainstream: Shah to Maoists

Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque
Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque

Weeks after violent clashes over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, the district administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has launched a campaign against encroachments and illegal power theft in the area around the...

Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar
Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, in his latest book, argues that Pranab Mukherjee should have been made Prime Minister in 2012 instead of Manmohan Singh, who was then recovering from health issues. Aiyar believes this would...

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances